Global WHO collaboration aims to ensure equal access to COVID-19 products

The World Health Organization (WHO) has partnered with global heads of government, institutions and industry to accelerate the development of COVID-19 products and ensure access for all communities worldwide.

As global cases near three million, the WHO has emphasised the urgent need for the development of innovative and effective vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutic for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The WHO brought together world leaders in an event which was co-hosted by the president of France, the president of the European Commission and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with a shared aim of working towards ‘equitable global access’ to effective products for COVID-19 .

While a number of vaccine candidates and possible treatments have now reached the clinical development stage, the new challenge is to ensure that once these products have been proved safe and effective that they are made available equally and on a wide-scale.

According to the WHO, in earlier outbreaks of other diseases, including the HIV and H1N1 outbreaks, when treatments became available they were not made so equally. The new, unprecedented collaboration will work not only to fast-track the development of all successful COVID-19 products, but also ensure they go to all who need them, with resources to be distributed equally.

“Our shared commitment is to ensure all people have access to all the tools to prevent, detect, treat and defeat COVID-19,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

“No country and no organisation can do this alone. The Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator brings together the combined power of several organisations to work with speed and scale,” he added.

The extensive collaboration comes only a few weeks after US president Donald Trump announced that he would cut funding to the WHO, blaming it for the spread of the coronavirus. The US had been the largest financial contributor to the the WHO, having donated over $400m to the organisation last year.

WHO advocate and health philanthropist Bill Gates criticised the president’s decision to cut funding, calling the move “dangerous”, adding that the WHO’s “work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organisation can replace them”.