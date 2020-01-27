Please login to the form below

Havas Lynx Group and VCCP Health win big at PM Society Awards

Edwards Lifesciences and Teva top the pharma leader board

PM Soc Awards 2020

The Havas Lynx Group and VCCP Health were the big winners at the 34th annual PM Society Awards held at the Grosvenor House on 24 January, taking home an impressive seven and six Gold awards respectively. 

Other agency Gold winners included Envision Pharma Group with support from woolley pau gyro, Havas Life Medicom, HealthCircle, McCann Health, Syneos Health Communication and Verve.

On the pharma side, both Edwards Lifesciences and Teva won four Golds and one Silver each, making them the joint leaders of the pharma chart. Roche won two Golds and two Silvers, while Reckitt Benckiser took home two Golds. Other pharma Gold winners included ALK, Heart UK, Immunocore, Janssen, Mundipharma, Novo Nordisk and Santen.

This year’s awards ceremony was hosted by Claudia Winkleman with help from comedian Zoe Lyons and Alan Dedicoat, the voice of Strictly Come Dancing.

Although the Gold awards were dominated by Havas Lynx Group and VCCP, there were 21 different agencies and 30 different pharma or healthcare organisations that received a Gold, Silver or Bronze award.

Best of Show this year was chosen by Head Judge Oliver Caporn who selected VCCP’s film ‘Hairspray’ from their ‘Acts of Love’ campaign developed for Teva.

Commenting on the film, Caporn said: “Although not the most awarded entry in the show it won its own category hands down and has stuck with me since the first time I saw it. An emotional, well written, beautifully cast and directed film, not just for pharma but by any standards.

“Clever use of misdirection and humour keep the viewer engaged from the first frame. Then that final twist surprises and delights, and brings a lump to the throat. But the crucial ingredient when judging... it made me wish I had done it.”

There was also a number of other notable results this year, such as Havas Lynx Group retaining three of its category wins last year – Interactive Communications, Disease Awareness – Patients and Best use of Insight. Envision Pharma Group also retained the Events and Exhibition title for a second year.

Full results below:

  • Craft Award for Sales Aid: McCann Health for Reckitt Benckiser
  • Craft Award for Film & Animation (HCPs): VCCP Health for Edwards Lifesciences
  • Craft Award for Film & Animation (Patients): VCCP Health for Teva
  • Craft Award for Interactive Communications: Havas Lynx Group for Teva
  • Craft Award for Events and Exhibitions: Envision Pharma Group for Mundipharma with support from woolley pau gyro
  • Craft Award for Disease Awareness (HCPs): Syneos Health Communications for Immunocore
  • Craft Award for Disease Awareness (Patients): Havas Lynx Group in partnership with Heart UK
  • Craft Award for Patient Support: Havas Lynx Group for Roche
  • Target Award for House Promotion: Havas Life Medicom
  • Target Award for Corporate & Internal Communications: VCCP Health for Teva
  • Craft Award for Primary Care Advertisement: Havas Lynx Group for ALK
  • Craft Award for Advertisement Campaign: VCCP Health for Edwards Lifesciences
  • Craft Award for Secondary Care Advertisement: VCCP Health for Edwards Lifesciences
  • Target Award for Advertisement Campaign: Havas Lynx Group for Novo Nordisk
  • Target Award for Primary Care Advertisement: Verve for RB
  • Target Award for Secondary Care Advertisement: Havas Lynx Group for Janssen
  • Innovation: HealthCircle for Santen
  • Mixed Media: VCCP Health for Edwards Lifesciences
  • Best Use of Insight: Havas Lynx Group for Roche
  • Best of Show: VCCP Health for Teva

Article by
Lucy Parsons

27th January 2020

From: Marketing

