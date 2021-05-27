Health Unlimited to acquire medcomms consultancy Strategen

Clare Peck, managing director of Health Unlimited

Global healthcare consultancy and communications agency Health Unlimited has completed an agreement to acquire medical communications agency Strategen.

In a statement, Health Unlimited said the acquisition of Strategen will further strengthen its medical education services.

Strategen has a 25-year heritage in pharmacoeconomics and key opinion leader development as well as audits, publications and research services.

The acquisition also comes during a period of growth for Health Unlimited, with a growing pharmaceutical client portfolio and the advancement of its programmes and offerings across medical education and healthcare communications.

“Strategen’s decades-long legacy and expertise is a great complement to Health Unlimited, enhancing our medical education offer by adding more depth to publications, pharmacoeconomic support, audit development and meta-analysis,” said Clare Peck (pictured above), managing director of Health Unlimited.

“Combining our strengths adds important breadth to our capabilities in achieving even greater impact for our pharmaceutical and biotech clients in the years ahead. We are incredibly excited by this acquisition, and we welcome Strategen’s addition to Health Unlimited,” she added.

“Strategen has a long reputation for delivering value added medical communication and market access solutions for our clients. I am delighted that through the transfer of our clients and expertise to Health Unlimited, this will continue. With Health Unlimited’s larger and integrated in-house capabilities and same high-level of client service, Strategen’s clients can expect continued best-in-class outputs and value,” said Denise Buchan, company director of Strategen.