Healthcare at Home achieves ‘Good’ CQC rating

Achieved rating across each of the five inspected areas

Medicine services provider Healthcare at Home has achieved a ‘Good’ rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following a recent inspection.

Healthcare at Home supports over 180,000 patients per year across 49 therapy areas and 450 chemotherapy regimes. The service aims to create better outcomes for patients by ensuring greater treatment support.

Established 28 years ago, Healthcare at Home has one million interactions with varied NHS and private patient populations. It has over 400 specialist nurses employed across the UK, as well as a 24/7 patient advice line and a cold chain logistics operation.

Commenting on the CQC rating, Darryn Gibson, Healthcare at Home chief executive said: “We are very pleased with our overall ‘Good’ rating which the CQC has given us following their inspection at the end of last year.

“Particularly pleasing was the consistency that the business demonstrated across all areas. A rating of GOOD was achieved in every one of the five domains inspected – Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsive and Well-led Services were achieved.

“The report highlights many of the ways in which our dedicated and hardworking teams are providing the best care for our patients, enabling them to have their best day, every day.

“Our main focus at Healthcare at Home is to ensure that we do everything we can to make sure our patients receive the highest level of safe and quality care. We are investing more resource and capital into state-of-the-art digital healthcare to support and enable more patients to make the most of their treatment allowing them to have their best day, every day.”

Lucy Parsons

14th January 2020

From: Healthcare

