Healthcare PR agency Spink merges with emotive

Healthcare public relations (PR) agency Spink has merged with healthcare communications company emotive.

Following the merger, Spink’s PR and public affairs expertise will become a part of emotive’s medical and brand offering.

Spink will become part of emotive, as well as the wider Synaptiq Health group, to offer its clients the ‘advantages of scale’ through emotive’s European and US networks.

“Spink brings incredible PR and advocacy experience into emotive, helping us to expand our services,” said Lizzie Styles (pictured above), managing director at emotive

“Importantly, both agencies share the same passion in establishing an emotive connection with their communications, because we know it’s how something makes us feel that moves us to take action. Together, we are emotive with a new and bold vision to inspire change,” she added.

emotive’s clients will also be able to access Spink’s media relations, medical society comms, public affairs and advocacy offerings.

“We’re thrilled to have found, in emotive, a partner with the same ethos and culture as Spink. This new venture will bring exciting opportunities for our clients and employees alike, giving us access to world-class knowledge and resources,” commented Jo Spink, founder of Spink.