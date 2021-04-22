Healthware Group acquires London-headquartered consultancy SWM

SWM founders Genevieve Robson and Francis Mahmud Namouk

Integrated digital health organisation Healthware Group has acquired London, UK-based creative motion lab and consultancy SWM (Streaming Well Motion).

SWM was created to address the growing need for scientifically accurate and ‘compelling’ video communications.

The consultancy provides strategic consultancy and tactical execution on virtual and hybrid experiences, as well as content development and medical education for the life sciences industries.

Healthware Groups acquisition of SWM comes following years of collaboration between the two companies in providing end-to-end solutions linking pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies with professional and consumer health audiences.

“Joining the Healthware Group allows us to solidify our years-long working relationship and leverage the Group’s outstanding network and capabilities to better facilitate the exchange of scientific information around congresses and deliver relevance for daily clinical practice,” said Francis Mahmud Namouk, managing director SWM.

“We are very excited about this acquisition, which further marks the commitment of Healthware in the next stage of evolution in learning science and advanced educational experiences. As the natural next step in a long and productive relationship, we look forward to serving new and existing clients in an expanded virtual capacity while remaining rooted in real-life human interactions,” added Roberto Ascione (pictured right), founder and chief executive officer of Healthware Group.