Illingworth Research Group wins ‘prestigious’ Queen’s Award

Syneos Health company Illingworth Research Group has been recognised with a 2021 Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade, making it one of 205 UK-based organisations to win this award.

Illingworth Research Group provides clinical research home health services, employing over 200 people across the world. The company, which was established in 1998, was acquired then by Syneos last December.

“We are all incredibly proud to be honoured with this prestigious award for our sustained achievements and consistent growth,” said John Illingworth, chairman, Illingworth Research Group.

“The passion and dedication of our employees continues to ensure we can deliver solutions to support patients wanting to participate in clinical research, whatever their background or geography, while reducing patient burden. This award from The Queen will enable Illingworth to continue to deliver on its mission of making clinical research accessible for all,” he added.

The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, currently in its 55th year, are the ‘highest official UK awards for British business’, with the winners able to use the Queen’s Award emblem for the next five years following a win.

Illingworth Research Group has also now become the first organisation to win a SCRIP Awards as Best Specialist Provider and the Queen’s Award in the same year, the company said in a statement.