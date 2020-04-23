Immunomedics nabs speedy FDA approval for triple-negative breast cancer drug

Immunomedics has won FDA approval for its antibody-drug conjugate Trodelvy as a therapy for triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), more than a year after the agency first rejected the drug.

Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan) was held up on its way to market by requests from the US regulator for more data on manufacturing, but has now secured accelerated approval a month ahead of the FDA action date.

It is the first ADC targeting Trop-2 – a glycoprotein antigen overexpressed in various solid tumours – to secure a green light from the agency. It’s also the first ADC for TNBC, a notoriously hard to treat form of breast cancer.

TNBC patients test negative for oestrogen receptors, progesterone receptors and HER2, so their tumours do not respond to hormonal therapy medicines or medicines that target HER2 like trastuzumab.

The FDA has approved Trodelvy for patients with TNBC that has spread (metastasised) to other parts of the body and has been treated with at least two prior drug regimens. It had breakthrough and accelerated review status for this indication.

For many years, the mainstay of treatment for TNBC has been chemotherapy, although last year Roche’s Tecentriq (atezolizumab) became the first among the new checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapies to get approval for this type of cancer.

The PD-L1 inhibitor is licensed in the US and Europe for use in adults with PD-L1-positive unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic TNBC in combination with chemotherapy, while other drugs in the category – notably Merck & Co/MSD’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) – are also in late-stage development for TNBC.

Trodelvy has been approved on the back of phase 2 study results that showed an objective response rate of 33.3% and a median duration of response of 7.7 months in TNBC patients.

A phase 3 trial – called ASCENT – was recently stopped on the unanimous recommendation of its independent data safety monitoring committee after the ADC showed efficacy across multiple endpoints, and that data is due to be revealed in mid-2020.