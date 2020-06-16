Imperial’s RNA-based COVID-19 vaccine to start trials this week

Human testing of Imperial College London’s vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is scheduled to start later this week, after successful laboratory tests.

The trial will test two doses of the self-amplifying RNA-based vaccine in 300 healthy volunteers and – if preliminary safety and immune response data are positive – will advance to phase 3 efficacy studies in around 6,000 patients later this year.

Once injected into muscle, the vaccine generates copies of itself, which in turn instruct the body’s own cells to make copies of the spike or ‘S’ protein found on the outside of the virus, hopefully stimulating an immune response against SARS-CoV-2.

If all goes well, the vaccine could be available next spring, according to ICL, which has been awarded £41m ($52m) in backing from the UK government to accelerate development of the vaccine, as well as another £5m in donations from the public.

It’s the second UK vaccine to start clinical testing after the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca’s adenovirus-based vaccine AZD1222, which started a phase 2/3 trial in around 10,000 adult volunteers last month, with additional trials due to begin in a number of countries in the coming weeks.

“New technologies mean we have been able to get moving on a potential vaccine with unprecedented speed,” said ICL Professor Robin Shattock, who is leading the project.

“We’ve been able to produce a vaccine from scratch and take it to human trials in just a few months – from code to candidate – which has never been done before with this type of vaccine. If our approach works and the vaccine provides effective protection against disease, it could revolutionise how we respond to disease outbreaks in future.”

Imperial said earlier this month it was setting up an enterprise with venture capital group Morningside Ventures – VacEquity Global Health (VGH) – to distribute the vaccine at “modest cost-plus prices”, waiving royalties to the shot, in order to make it available as widely as possible.

Using self-amplifying RNA as the basis of a vaccine could make it cheaper and easier to make than other candidates, according to the Imperial researchers.