Indigo Medical joins imc group

Independent global healthcare communications group imc group has announced the addition of Indigo Medical to its roster.

Indigo Medical provides material review, medical signatory approval services and medical communications for global pharma and biopharma companies. The company has offices in the UK and was founded in 2014 by Tina Patel and Rak Patel, employing physicians, pharmacists and PhDs.

The addition of Indigo Medical bolsters imc group’s geographic footprint and capabilities. With the addition of Indigo, imc group will now offer services for clients across seven core divisions, including medical & scientific content, publications, digital & creative, insights & consulting, patient engagement, meetings & events and medical compliance & material review.

“Our partnership will ensure that more clients can benefit from our many years of experience in providing sector-leading compliance services, simplifying the burden of copy review and approval, and enabling the faster deployment of healthcare solutions,” said Rak Patel, co-founder and director of compliance and approval services at Indigo Medical.