J&J gets US backing for vaccine against coronavirus, christened Covid-19

The US federal government has joined forces with Johnson & Johnson to accelerate the development of its vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

The deal with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) will see J&J’s Janssen pharma unit and the government agency collaborate on pushing the vaccine through trials as quickly as possible, with BARDA contributing both resources and funding.

The new coronavirus – now given the official name Covid-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO) – has now killed more than 1,000 people, with tens of thousands of people infected worldwide, including almost 43,000 in China as of yesterday.

J&J said the alliance with BARDA is part of a 'multipronged' response to the outbreak which along with the vaccine development also includes screening of antiviral molecules for activity against the coronavirus.

Its chief scientific officer Paul Stoffels said however that the development of a vaccine is “critical if we are to protect people against the novel coronavirus and combat future outbreaks”.

“We are…in discussions with other partners, that if we have a vaccine candidate with potential, we aim to make it accessible to China and other parts of the world,” he added.

BARDA, which is part of the US Department of Health & Human Services, will help fund the phase 1 trials of the vaccine candidate, with an option to extend that further if the initial studies are positive. Meanwhile, J&J has agreed to ramp up production and manufacturing capacity for the candidate.

Worst-case scenario modelling for Covid-19 – also known as 2019-nCov – suggests it could infect 60% of the world’s population with a 1% fatality rate, and that the numbers being reported in China underestimate the scale of the outbreak because they only include people with symptoms and don’t include those who test positive but are asymptomatic.

Some health leaders are predicting it won’t be anywhere near that bad thanks to quarantine measures and China’s decision to limit people’s movements in the worst affected areas.

There are signs that the rate of new infections is starting to slow, but that could be because health systems in China no longer have the capacity to register new cases, or because people with the virus are simply staying at home.

The new nomenclature system – which derives from corona, virus, disease and the year it first emerged – will become standard for future outbreaks and is designed to prevent stigma or inaccuracy by avoiding “a geographical location, an animal, an individual or group of people,” said the WHO.

Other companies – including Moderna, CureVac and Novavas - are also developing vaccines against Covid-19.