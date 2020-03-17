J&J: there is no evidence darunavir works against COVID-19

Johnson and Johnson has responded to reports that its HIV drug darunavir – which it markets as Prezista – works against the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19, saying that there is no evidence the drug is effective in this setting.

The statement follows the ongoing consideration of certain HIV treatments for use against the coronavirus, with a particular emphasis on HIV protease inhibitors.

Darunavir – which is itself a protease inhibitor used for the treatment of HIV – has no supporting evidence to prove its efficacy against COVID-19, despite anecdotal reports that it does, said J&J.

J&J maintained that its first commitment is to HIV patients who rely on darunavir, which is approved for use in combination with other antiretrovirals.

The company also reiterated that darunavir should not be used without a ‘boosting agent’, as studies have demonstrated the use without is associated with a higher rate of adverse events.

Although J&J says it is open to collaboration with “governments, healthcare professionals and others” to identify effective medicines for COVID-19, it maintains that the answer is not, currently, darunavir.

The company’s pharma division – Janssen – is already in the process of in-vitro evaluation of its compounds for potential antiviral activity against the novel coronavirus, including darunavir.

According to Reuters, last month China’s Changjiang Daily newspaper reported that researchers, led by Zhejiang University professor Li Lanjuan, had identified abidol and darunavir as potentially inhibiting the virus under in-vitro evaluation.

In line with its ‘multipronged response’ to the COVID-19 pandemic, J&J has already provided darunavir-based medicines to support three clinical studies in China.

It is also leveraging its AdVac and PER.C6 technologies to upscale production of an optimal vaccine candidate. These same technologies were used in the development and manufacturing of J&J’s Ebola vaccine.

J&J is also reviewing known pathways in coronavirus pathophysiology to determine whether previously tested medicines can be used to help patients survive the new infection, and reduce the severity of the disease in non-lethal cases.

“This latest outbreak of a novel pathogen once again reinforces the importance of investing in preparedness, surveillance and response to ensure the world remains ahead of potential pandemic threats,” commented Paul Stoffels, vice chairman of the executive committee and chief scientific officer at J&J.