Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

Janssen’s RSV vaccine provides high protection against respiratory infections

The phase 2b data showed the RSV vaccine provided 80% protection against lower respiratory infections in adults aged 65 and older

Janssen, owned by Johnson & Johnson, has announced that its investigational respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate is highly efficacious in protecting against lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV.

In study results presented at the virtual IDWeek 2021 conference, the vaccine candidate showed efficacy of 80% in adults aged 65 and older.

“The findings from our CYPRESS study are very encouraging as we seek to deliver a long awaited preventive vaccine to stave off the severe complications associated with RSV in adults,” said Penny Heaton, Global Therapeutic Area Head, Vaccines, Janssen Research & Development.

“Respiratory syncytial virus is a leading cause of bronchitis and pneumonia and one of the most common infections in the world. As older adults are at high risk of developing serious, potentially life-threatening illness from RSV, there is an urgent need for a vaccine to prevent the significant morbidity and mortality caused by the virus,” she added.

The vaccine also showed efficacy of 70% against any symptomatic RSV-associated acute respiratory infection, with participants showing a substantial increase in RSV neutralising antibodies 14 days after vaccination.

“RSV remains a major global public health concern and a cause of serious respiratory illness in all age groups,” said Ann Falsey, Professor of Medicine, University of Rochester School of Medicine. “The positive efficacy results from the CYPRESS study reinforce the potential of this investigational RSV vaccine in preventing serious disease resulting from RSV in older adults.”

Janssen has now initiated a global phase 3 EVERGREEN study to evaluate the vaccine candidate against lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV vs placebo in approximately 23,000 adults aged 60 years and older.

Article by
Iona Everson

5th October 2021

From: Research, Regulatory

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

COVID-19 Updates and Daily News

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
Empowering Strategic Performance Ltd

OUR GOAL: To help clients Metamorph™ Science into Action that changes healthcare to improve the lives of patients. Empowering Strategic...

Latest intelligence

Black community representation in clinical trials
This Black History Month, we discuss the black representation in clinical trials and the effects COVID-19 has had on the black community....
Is COVID-19 yet another barrier to contraceptive access?
In this blog, we’re revisiting the concerns raised in our 2020 MAGNIFI around women’s access to contraceptives in the UK and beyond alongside the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic....
Article:
All change – how untangling human behaviour can encourage better health...

Quick links