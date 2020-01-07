Keytruda doesn’t extend survival in small cell lung cancer

Merck & Co has reported mixed results from a phase 3 trial of its cancer immunotherapy Keytruda, as it tries to extend the use of the drug into first-line therapy for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC).

The results of the KEYNOTE-604 trial show that when Keytruda (pembrolizumab) is added to chemotherapy it extends the time patients live without their cancer getting worse – progression-free survival or PFS – confirming the results of an earlier interim analysis.

The checkpoint inhibitor wasn’t able to improve overall survival (OS) however, which is considered a more robust indicator of the benefit of a cancer drug.

The trial enrolled 453 patients with newly diagnosed extensive-stage SCLC, who were randomly assigned to either Keytruda or placebo on top of standard first-line chemotherapy with etoposide and the clinical investigator's choice of platinum-based chemotherapy.

At the moment, the only drug in the checkpoint inhibitor class of immuno-oncology agents to be approved for this patient group is Roche’s Tecentriq (atezolizumab), which was able to show a significant improvement in OS in the IMpower133 trial.

Further follow-up from that study has however suggested that the survival curves for placebo and Tecentriq had started to come together on further follow-up – at least according to an appraisal of the data by UK cost-effectiveness agency NICE which recently rejected use of Roche’s drug in this setting in draft guidance .

Another checkpoint inhibitor in development for this use is AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi (durvalumab), which is heading for regulatory decision in Europe and the US in previously-untreated SCLC later this year on the strength of data from the CASPIAN trial , which also showed a significant improvement in both PFS and OS.

The KEYNOTE-604 results suggest Merck may struggle to mirror the dominance it currently enjoys with Keytruda in the large non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) market to the SCLC category.

SCLC accounts for around 10% to 15% of all cases of lung cancer, according to Merck, and has a poor prognosis with a five-year survival rate of approximately 6%, across all stages of the disease at diagnosis.