Kite and Appia Bio to collaborate on allogenic cell therapies for cancer

Under a new partnership agreement, Gilead's Kite division is to collaborate with biotech newcomer Appia Bio to develop HSC-derived cell therapies for haematological malignancies.

The pair will use Appia Bio’s ACUA technology platform for allogeneic cell therapy to develop chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-engineered invariant natural killer T (CAR-iNKT) cells.

Benefits potentially offered by the ACUA platform include improving and streamlining the efficacy, safety, manufacturing and off-the-shelf accessibility of HSC-derived CAR iNKT-cell therapies.

“We are thrilled to partner with a leader in cell therapy such as Kite, who shares our vision for the potential of iNKT cells in off-the-shelf allogeneic cell therapy,” said JJ Kang, CEO of Appia Bio. “Our partnership with Kite is an important step toward establishing the broad pipeline potential of our ACUA platform and bringing new treatment options to patients.”

Mert Aktar, vice president of corporate development and strategy at Kite, added: “Through our collaboration with Appia Bio, we’re excited to harness unique biological properties of invariant natural killer T cells to research and develop allogeneic cell therapies for cancer.”

The deal could be worth up to $875m, with Appia Bio receiving an upfront payment, an equity investment as well as tiered royalties. Kite will develop, manufacture and sell the candidates identified.

This is Kite’s second deal relating to blood cancer treatments in recent months. In June, it signed a deal with Shoreline Biosciences to develop allogeneic cell therapies that could exceed $2.3bn.