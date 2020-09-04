Kite partners with HiFiBiO to develop cell therapies in AML

Gilead’s subsidiary company Kite has forged a research collaboration and license agreement with Hong Kong-based HiFiBiO in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

The two-year research collaboration agreement will see HiFiBiO utilise its proprietary technology platforms to identify novel AML targets and anti-AML specific antibodies for Kite’s use in cell therapies.

Under the terms of the deal, HiFiBiO will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, and will also be eligible for additional payments based on the achievement of specific research milestones.

In addition, Kite retains an exclusive option to opt-in on any targets discovered through the collaboration. If Kite does chose to exercise this option, HiFiBiO will receive an additional payment and will be eligible for additional development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, as well as royalty payments.

“Kite is committed to pursuing novel cell therapies for people living with AML,” said Peter Emtage, senior vice president of research at Kite.

“To date, most efforts to identify AML-specific targets have focused on mining proteomic datasets, as opposed to individual AML patient samples.

“We are excited to partner with HiFiBiO, whose innovative technology platform allows for screening of novel targets in AML patient samples, as well as the potential identification of anti-AML antibodies to be harnessed for use in cell therapies for patients,” he added.

In 2018, Kite agreed an initial deal for a research collaboration with HiFiBiO Therapeutics.

As part of that deal, Kite had plans to use HiFiBiO’s technology to support the discovery of neoantigen‐reactive T-cell receptors (TCRs) for the treatment of a range of cancers.

The technology takes patient samples and screen them for shared antigen and neoantigen TCRs for use in adoptive cellular therapies. Gilead paid $10m upfront with additional payments on achievement of milestones for the first deal.

“We look forward to working with Kite to identify disease-relevant targets directly from AML patient samples,” said Liang Schweizer, president and chief executive officer of HiFiBiO Therapeutics.

“This is another novel target discovery application that complements our current antibody and biomarker capabilities and showcases the versatility of our platform,” she added.