Kyowa Kirin pays $100m upfront for MEI’s blood cancer drug

Japan’s Kyowa Kirin has placed a $100m bet on a PI3K delta inhibitor drug developed by MEI Pharma for B-cell cancers, hoping to offer a safety advantage over other drugs in the class.

The new worldwide licensing deal firms up a 2018 Japanese alliance between the two companies on the drug – called ME-401 – and suggest Kyowa Kirin has been impressed with the data it has seen so far.

The Japanese drugmaker is promising up to $582.5m in additional payments tied to development, regulatory and commercial objectives with ME-401, which is currently in the phase 2 TIDAL trial as a monotherapy for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, picking up an FDA fast-track designation for that use last month.

If positive, TIDAL could form the basis of regulatory filings, according to MEI Pharma chief executive Daniel Gold. The drug is also in a phase 1b trial on its own as well as alongside Roche’s MabThera/Rituxan (rituximab) or Beigene's BTK inhibitor Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) in patients with B-cell malignancies.

The PI3K or phosphoinositide 3-kinase family has been a tricky target for drug developers, with some successes amid a fairly long list of failed drugs that have often been scuppered by side effects resulting from a lack of selectivity to the target.

The first drug in the class to reach the market was Gilead Sciences’ Zydelig (idelalisib) for FL, chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). The product has been affected by safety warnings in the US and Europe – including a risk of severe infections – that have restricted its use.

At one point, Zydelig had been expected to become a $1bn-plus blockbuster, but that mantle has now been inherited by Johnson & Johnson's BTK inhibitor Imbruvica (ibrutinib), which has become dominant in first-line CLL and NHL therapy. Gilead’s drug made just $133m last year.

Zydelig has since been joined Bayer’s PI3K delta inhibitor Aliqopa (copanlisib) and Verastem Oncology’s dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3k-gamma Copiktra (duvelisib), which also have warnings about severe toxicities on their labelling.

They are predicted to outsell Zydelig by 2024, according to 2018 EvaluatePharma figures, which estimate Aliqopa will be a $572m product in that year, with Copiktra making $326m.

Gold says that ME-401 has a profile that should allow it to be dosed more flexibly than its rivals, maintaining its clinical benefits while minimising the immune related toxicities that have beset the class to date.

There have also been attempts to developed PI3K inhibitors for solid tumours, with mixed results, although MEI Pharma isn’t testing its drug in that area.