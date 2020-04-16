Leo Pharma licenses global rights from two Asian biotechs

Denmark’s Leo Pharma has added to its pipeline by licensing global rights to a first-in-class drug for atopic dermatitis or eczema and allergic asthma from two biotech companies in China and Taiwan.

The privately-held dermatology specialist is paying $40m upfront to Taipei-based Oneness Biotech and its parent company Microbio Shanghai for rights to FB825, which works by a new mechanism to deplete the body of B cells bearing immunoglobin E, a key mediator of allergic reactions.

Leo is also offering up to $530m in additional payments if FB825 reaches the market and performs as expected commercially.

The deal comes as Leo is in the midst of a revamp of its business, adding to its pipeline and product portfolio and extending its international reach with a series of deals over the last couple of years.

Last year for example it completed the takeover of Bayer’s global prescription dermatology business after taking ownership of the US part of the division in 2018, extended its license to IL-17 inhibitor AstraZeneca/Bausch Health’s brodalumab for psoriasis beyond Europe, and in 2018 licensed a rare skin disease drug called patidegib from PellePharm in a $760m deal.

Under new chief executive Catherine Mazzacco – who took over from long-serving CEO Gittee Aabo last June – Leo has also hived off some lower margin product lines like emollients and proctology products as it pivots towards novel drugs.

Top of the pipeline is another former AZ drug – IL-13 inhibitor tralokinumab – which is due to be filed for approval in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis this year and according to analysts at GlobalData could become a $1.6bn brand, despite increasing competition in the market.

FB825 could give Leo another string to its bow as it tries to carve out market share in atopic dermatitis, which at the moment is dominated by Sanofi and Regeneron’s IL-4 and IL-13 inhibitor Dupixent (dupilumab).

Under the terms of the deal, Oneness will carry out a phase 2a trial of the drug in atopic dermatitis in the US, while Microbio will conduct a phase 2a trial in allergic asthma in China. Assuming those go well, Leo will then assume development responsibilities thereafter.

“Having seen the first-in-human data of FB825 and the reduction in Eczema Area and Severity Index scores…we feel that we are welcoming a promising novel drug candidate into our development pipeline,” said Leo’s head of R&D Dr Kim Kjøller.

“No two patients are alike, and as there is a high unmet need we are committed to building a diverse pipeline that represents a broad range of molecules and mechanisms of action,” he added.