Lucid Group acquires strategic brand consultants DiD

Healthcare comms agency Lucid Group has announced the acquisition of strategic brand consultants DiD, boosting its existing presence in the US.

US-based DiD has a team consisting of 140 employees, with expertise across pharmaceutical, medical device and consumer healthcare brands.

Recently, DiD has also expanded its capabilities to include digital, media buying and data analytics, Lucid Group said in a statement.

“What stood out for us about Lucid was their track record of success and growth and that we share a very similar mission and vision for our businesses. It was also clear that our cultural ethos was aligned,” said Rick Sannem, founder of DiD.

“This combination enables us to build stronger scientific and commercial campaigns, to truly partner in a deeper way across commercial and medical through scientific and creative conversations with our clients that brings their brand’s science to life,” he added.

The DiD acquisition is Lucid Group’s first with backing from its new investment partner Intermediate Capital Group (ICG), previously announced in March.

Previously, Lucid Group said that ICG will also support further expansion for the agency across the globe, in particular in the US, as reflected in the DiD acquisition.

“DiD have a wealth of talent and have built amazing client relationships during the last 17 years,” said Dennis O’Brien, chief executive officer of Lucid Group.

“The union of our people and capabilities brings us closer to achieving our ambition. This strengthens our ability to bring best-in-class capabilities across the US and global markets. Together, we will work with our clients to better understand and fix problems in healthcare by applying our integrated capabilities at the right time and executing brilliantly,” he added.