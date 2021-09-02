Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

McCann Health, Dovetail, Evoke and Oxford PharmaGenesis among big winners at Communiqué Awards

See the full list of the results from the Awards held at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel

Communique Awards 2021

A wide range of top-performing healthcare comms agencies, charities and healthcare communicators claimed the honours at last night’s annual Communiqué Awards.

The awards, run every year by PMLive’s parent company Datateam, were once again held at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel to reward the very best work in healthcare communications.

There were 30 award categories, including three new categories for 2021. A few of the standout winners were:

Leadership Award For Action On Workforce Diversity And Inclusion – New for 2021

Winner – McCann Health Medical Communications: D&I in Our DNA

Agility and Flexibility Award – New for 2021

Winner – The IBD Registry COVID-19 Patient Risk Tool

by Dovetail

for IBD Registry

Communiqué Medical Affairs Agency of the Year

Winner – Oxford PharmaGenesis

Communiqué Communications Consultancy of the Year

Winner – Evoke KYNE

Communiqué Small Consultancy Of The Year

Winner OVID Health

See the full list of winners here.

Watch this space for more coverage from the night, including photos of the celebrations from the Grosvenor House hotel in London.

Article by
PMLiVE

2nd September 2021

From: Research, Healthcare

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

COVID-19 Updates and Daily News

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
Streaming Well

Streaming Well is a healthcare-focused, award-winning video production company which operates in the US and Europe. We create engaging visual...

Latest intelligence

News:
Therapy Watch COVID-19 tracker...
Events:
Patient Centricity and Engagement Conference 2021...
Parallel HCP-Patient Advisory Boards: A Customer Story
Learn how a Pharma team engaged both dermatologists and patients with psoriasis in two parallel virtual advisory boards....

Quick links