McCann Health, Dovetail, Evoke and Oxford PharmaGenesis among big winners at Communiqué Awards

A wide range of top-performing healthcare comms agencies, charities and healthcare communicators claimed the honours at last night’s annual Communiqué Awards.

The awards, run every year by PMLive’s parent company Datateam, were once again held at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel to reward the very best work in healthcare communications.

There were 30 award categories, including three new categories for 2021. A few of the standout winners were:

Leadership Award For Action On Workforce Diversity And Inclusion – New for 2021

Winner – McCann Health Medical Communications: D&I in Our DNA

Agility and Flexibility Award – New for 2021

Winner – The IBD Registry COVID-19 Patient Risk Tool

by Dovetail

for IBD Registry

Communiqué Medical Affairs Agency of the Year

Winner – Oxford PharmaGenesis

Communiqué Communications Consultancy of the Year

Winner – Evoke KYNE

Communiqué Small Consultancy Of The Year

Winner OVID Health

See the full list of winners here.

Watch this space for more coverage from the night, including photos of the celebrations from the Grosvenor House hotel in London.