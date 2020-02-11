Please login to the form below

McCann Health launches creative careers programme in London and New York

The IGNITE programme aims to kick start creative careers

McCann Health London IGNITE

First IGNITE cohort at McCann Health London

Healthcare communications network McCann Health has announced the launch of a creative careers programme to help kick start creative careers in London and New York.

The IGNITE programme aims to support the development of diverse talent in the industry, regardless of background and experience.

While the IGNITE programme will draw on a talent pool from some established advertising institutions, it does not require specific experience or qualifications for people to apply.

Over the course of the year, IGNITE will place 32 ‘up and coming’ creatives at McCann Health London and New York. The programme will offer four and 12 week placements with an intake of eight per cohort – four in London and four in New York.

In addition to open applications on a dedicated website, McCann Health are also working with partner organisations to find talent. The partners include:

  • The School of Communication Arts 2.0 in London
  • D&AD New Blood Shift
  • Creative Access.

“IGNITE is all about taking responsibility for creativity and diversity within our industry. We wanted to take an active role in shaping the future of our business,” said Matt Eastwood, global chief creative officer, McCann Health.

“And, most importantly, we wanted to discover the undiscovered talent that exists not only in the creative colleges and courses, but in the wider world,” he added.

Lucy Parsons

11th February 2020

