McCann wins D&I leadership award at Communiqué 2021

McCann took home the inaugural Leadership Award for Action on Workforce Diversity and Inclusion at the 2021 Communiqué Awards held on 1 September at the Grosvenor House hotel in London.

The award is new for 2021 and is in line with the more flexible and diverse nature of the environment in the pharmaceutical/biotech industry.

McCann’s win in this category reflects the company's commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Also in the running were AstraZeneca, Evoke KYNE and Nucleus Global.

According to the judges, ‘McCann Health Medical demonstrated a fundamental belief in the value of D&I to their leaders, employees, clients, partners and society at large’.

Alice Choi, CEO, McCann Health Medical Communications said: “As our Group Talent Director is inclined to say: ‘When it comes to DE&I, there is no fence to sit on. You are either part of the problem or part of the solution.’

“At McCann Health Medical Communications, we resolutely want to be part of the solution! This is why we are so honoured and delighted to have won Communiqué’s inaugural Leadership Award for Action on Workforce Diversity and Inclusion.

“We have worked hard, top down and bottom up, to make a meaningful difference – we’ve tried to embed diversity, equity and inclusion across all aspects of our business, not just internally but also externally in our client and community outreach.

“It’s a huge privilege for our whole team to have our efforts recognised in this way. Kudos also to the Communiqué team for recognising the importance of DE&I in our industry – we have to lead by example.

“With all this said, we recognise that we are still on a learning journey and we will continue to endeavour to do the best we can to make sure that D&I is in our DNA, both individually and collectively at McCann Health Medical Communications. A BIG thank you to the judges for their faith in our efforts so far!”

This year, the annual Communiqué Awards were once again held in person at the Grosvenor House hotel in London, with COVID-19 safety measures ensuring the well-being of all guests.

