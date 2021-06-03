Please login to the form below

Merck & Co spinoff Organon launches with the aim of 'improving health outcomes for women'

Merck & Co – known as MSD outside the US and Canada – announced its plans for the women’s health spinoff company last month

Organon’s portfolio contains over 60 medicines and products across three core franchises at launch – women’s health, biosimilars and established brands.

In Merck & Co's 2020 sales, products within Organon’s roster brought in approximately $6.6bn, with many of those sales driven by its contraceptive and biosimilars franchises.

In particular, much of Organon’s growth prospects exist outside the US, with nearly 80% of the revenue generated by its products coming from international markets.

“The spinoff of Organon will help Merck become a leaner, more focused and agile company with stronger growth, and will enable significant operating efficiencies,” said Rob Davis, president, Merck & Co.

Organon is planning to go beyond offering products for contraception and fertility in a bid to ‘broaden its definition of women’s health’, to address conditions that either are unique to women or that disproportionately affect them.

The new spinoff company has also launched with a majority-female leadership team – the company will be headquartered in the US but has additional offices across the globe, including in Shoreditch, London.

To coincide with the launch, Organon created a multimedia installation – known as the ‘Wall of Voices’ – outside the New York Stock Exchange in the US.

The installation showcases perspectives, voices and images of women highlighting the health issues that are important to them, Organon said in a statement.

“It’s exciting to take the helm in a new and vibrant company with such a strong purpose; a commitment to improving health outcomes for women,” said Simon Nicholson, managing director of Organon UK&ENI Cluster.

“New acquisitions and partnerships will help Organon expand beyond our core strengths in contraceptives and fertility to meet the health needs of women at all stages of her life. This will be fuelled by a refreshed focus on our women’s health portfolio, further biosimilar launches, and a renewed energy put behind our trusted dermatology, pain, respiratory and cardiovascular brands,” he added.

Lucy Parsons

4th June 2021

