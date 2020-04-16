Merck and Samsung join biosimilar battle in US

Merck & Co has started rolling out its biosimilar version of HER2 inhibitor trastuzumab in the US, adding to the pressure on Roche’s blockbuster breast cancer drug Herceptin.

Merck’s drug – called Ontruzant – is the fifth biosimilar of Herceptin to reach the US market, and has launched more than a year after it was approved by the FDA.

Merck developed the drug in partnership with South Korea’s Samsung Bioepis, but won’t have it as an in-house product for long – it’s one of a series of women’s health products that the company intends to spin off into a new publicly-traded company next year.

Samsung is responsible for the development and manufacturing of Ontruzant, while for now Merck is in charge of commercialising the drug around the world.

Ontruzant will be launched at a 15% discount to Herceptin, with a list price of around $1,325 for a 150mg single-dose vial approved in January 2019 and $3,709 for a 420mg multi-dose vial to be cleared a couple of months later, according to Merck.

Those prices are ahead of any discounts or rebates, and with five biosimilars on the market those could be sizeable as the copycat products jostle for formulary positions. Merck’s biosimilar was approved in Europe in 2017, where the company is known as MSD, and became the first to reach the EU market in early 2018.

Roche has already seen sales of Herceptin dip sharply following the approval of the first two biosimilars last year from Amgen/Allergan (Kanjinti) and Mylan/Biocon (Ogivri) – in June and December respectively.

US sales of Roche’s brand fell 8% to around $2.7bn last year, but with three more biosimilars reaching the US market since the start of the year – Pfizer’s Trazimera, Teva/Celltrion’s Herzuma and now Ontruzant – a much greater decline is expected in 2020.

It is thought that Ontruzant will be the last rival to reach the US market anytime soon however, as no other candidates are in late-stage testing.

In Europe – where the biosimilar market is much more developed – sales of Herceptin fell 43% last year, to just over $1bn. The big unknown now of course for every new launch is the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on sales and marketing efforts as well as access to clinical care.