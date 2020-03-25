Please login to the form below

Merck gets first okay for MET inhibitor tepotinib in Japan

First worldwide approval for MET inhibitor

Merck

Japan’s medicines regulator has approved Merck KGaA’s oral MET inhibitor tepotinib for non-small cell lung cancer with MET exon 14 (METex14) mutations, which occur in 3% to 5% of all NSCLC cases.

The Japanese approval is the first worldwide for tepotinib – which will be sold there as Tepmetko – and is also the first for a drug in the oral MET inhibitor class for MET-positive NSCLC, a particularly aggressive form of lung cancer.

Merck describes the approval as “line-agnostic,” in other words tepotinib can be used in any patient with the METex14 mutation, regardless of whether they are treatment-naïve or have received earlier lines of therapy,

The approval comes on the back of a phase 2 study – called VISION – which enrolled patients with METex14-positive NSCLC based on a just-approved companion diagnostic developed by genome analysis specialist ArcherDX that can detect the mutation from a blood test or tumour biopsy.

The study included 99 patients – 15 from Japan – and showed that daily, oral dosing of tepotinib treatment was resulted in an objective response rate of 42%, with a median duration of response of just over 12 months. The drug has been approved at a once-daily dose of 500 mg.

Merck’s closest rival in the MET-positive lung cancer race is Novartis, whose capmatinib started a priority review in the US last month based on the results of the phase 2 GEOMETRY study.

That showed an overall response rate with capmatinib of 68% with the drug among 28 treatment-naive patients and 41% among 69 previously-treated patients. The median duration of response was 11.1 and 9.7 months respectively.

Merck has been awarded breakthrough status from the FDA for tepotinib in MET-positive NSCLC, and is thought to be close to a regulatory filing in the US.

Other rivals include AstraZeneca with small-molecule candidate savolitinib in mid-stage testing for NSCLC patients who have progressed after treatment with its EGFR inhibitor Tagrisso (osimertinib) as well as in combination.

MET is known as a resistance mechanism for EGFR-positive NSCLC, and Merck also has a trial on the go of tepotinib plus Tagrisso in this setting.

Meanwhile Symphogen has a MET-targeting antibody combination – codenamed Sym015 – in trials for METex14-positive solid tumours, although it is in the midst of a strategic review of its operations.

ArQule and Kyowa Hakko abandoned their MET inhibitor tivantinib in 2017 after a string of trial failures, while GlaxoSmithKline/Exelixis’ also seem to have dropped their MET/VEGF inhibitor foretinib and Amgen has also dropped its candidate AMG 337.

Article by
Phil Taylor

25th March 2020

From: Regulatory

Tags

