Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

Michael J. Fox Foundation and IBM reveal new AI model for Parkinson’s disease

Researchers identified eight Parkinson’s disease states, with seven outcomes associated with terminal Parkinson’s disease

Researchers at IBM and the Michael J. Fox Foundation have developed a new artificial intelligence (AU) model to help predict how Parkinson’s disease could progress for individual patients.

In 2018,  IBM and the Michael J. Fox Foundation teamed up to apply machine learning to advance understanding of Parkinson’s disease and its causes.

The researchers used machine learning algorithms to identify patterns in Parkinson’s disease patients, using data gathered over up to seven years.

This lead to a AI model that can help to predict the progression of symptoms in not only timing but also severity by learning from longitudinal patient data.

Researchers identified eight Parkinson’s disease states which manifest differently in terms of motor and non-motor symptoms and their progression, with seven outcomes associated with terminal Parkinson’s disease.

The results also suggest that a patient’s state can change among several factors, including the ability to perform activities in daily living, issues around slowness of movement, tremor and postural instability and non-motor symptoms.

The researchers said the results support the hypothesis of ‘diverse progression pathways’, after they observed many disease trajectories.

Still, they maintained that the AI model can make accurate predictions, highlighting that the model was able to successfully predict an advanced state of Parkinson’s disease associated with outcomes such as dementia and the inability to walk unassisted using one dataset.

Looking to the future, the researchers are aiming to further refine the model to provide additional granular characterisation of disease states by including emerging biomarker assessments.

Data was collected from the Michael J. Fox Foundation’s Parkinson’s Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI), first launched in 2010 in partnership with over 30 companies operating in the biotech, pharma, non-profit and private sectors.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation was launched in 2000 by actor Michael J. Fox, after he was diagnosed with the condition in the 1990s.

It aims to help advance the search for treatments and a cure for Parkinson’s disease, which is believed to affect over six million people globally according to the Foundation.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

30th July 2021

From: Research

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

COVID-19 Updates and Daily News

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
SEVEN STONES

Seven Stones is a creative, independent healthcare communications agency of movers and thinkers. We've been doing health differently since 1991....

Latest intelligence

Top 10 ways to leverage the Impetus InSite Platform® to (virtually) launch your brand
The Impetus InSite Platform® can be used to facilitate virtual and hybrid engagement at all stages of the product lifecycle. Here, we share 10 of the most popular ways to...
Employee wellbeing in creative agencies: three tips to get you started
Paul Hutchings, founder of fox&cat, and new friend, Welfy, a workplace wellbeing training firm, discuss the importance of collaboration...
Managing unhelpful pressure in your creative agency: the human approach
Paul Hutchings, founder of fox&cat, answers the questions: what does it mean to be human in 2021? Are we putting ourselves under too much pressure?...

Quick links