Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine appears effective against Delta and other variants

Moderna has announced that its COVID-19 vaccine showed activity against COVID-19 variants in lab studies, including the Delta variant first identified in India.

The results are based on the blood serum samples from eight individuals vaccinated with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine one week after their second doses were administered.

According to Moderna, the vaccine showed activity against all variants tested, including the Beta variant first discovered in South Africa and the Delta variant.

The vaccine also produced neutralising titers against more recently identified variants, including the Eta variant which was first discovered in Nigeria and the A.23.1 and A.VOI.V2 variants first identified in Uganda and Angola, respectively.

Earlier this year, Moderna announced that its COVID-19 vaccine appeared effective against the Alpha variant first discovered in the UK as well as the Beta variant.

In a lab study, researchers observed no significant impact on antibodies with the UK variant, relative to prior variants.

However, Moderna noted that there was a six-fold reduction in neutralising antibodies observed with the B.1.351 strain, although the company added that the levels induced by its vaccine should still offer protection.

Since then, Moderna has also revealed preclinical data evaluating its Beta variant-specific vaccine candidates, with early evidence that the booster jabs may be effective against ‘variants of concern’.

The data includes information on two candidates – mRNA-1273.351, which targets the B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa and mRNA-1273.211, a multivalent booster candidate that combines Moderna’s authorised vaccine against ancestral strain and mRNA-1273.351 in a single vaccine.

According to the preclinical evidence, both booster vaccine candidates increase neutralising titers against SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern in mice.

In particular, the data confirms improved neutralising titers from the mRNA-1273.351 vaccine, with the multivalent vaccine providing the broadest level of immunity.

“As we seek to defeat the pandemic, it is imperative that we are proactive as the virus evolves. We remain committed to studying emerging variants, generating data and sharing it as it becomes available,” said Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna.

“This new data is encouraging and reinforces our belief that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should remain protective against newly detected variants. These findings highlight the importance of continuing to vaccinate populations with an effective primary series vaccine,” he added.