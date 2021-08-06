More positive results for Sanofi, Regeneron’s Libtayo

The evidence is building around Sanofi and Regeneron’s PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab) as an effective treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), both when used alone as a monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy.

The companies have announced that the EMPOWER-Lung 3 phase 3 trial has been stopped early due to significant improvement in overall survival in patients. Libtayo plus chemotherapy saw median overall survival rise from 13 to 22 months, leading to a 29% reduction in the risk of death.

Already in use for skin cancer, Libtayo was approved by the FDA for the treatment of patients with advanced NSCLC whose PD-L1 expression is 50% or greater. The PD-L1 protein is part of the pathway that stops the immune system from killing cancer cells and is blocked by immune checkpoint inhibitors like cemiplimab.

This latest trial involved patients across all PD-L1 expression levels.

“The phase 3 trial enrolled patients with a variety of challenging-to-treat disease characteristics, as well as those with locally advanced disease,” said Miranda Gogishvili, an oncologist at the High Technology Medical Center, University Clinic in Tbilisi, Georgia and a trial investigator.

The decision to stop the trial early was based on a recommendation by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee.

The extensive clinical programme for Libtayo is focused on difficult-to-treat cancers. Currently programmes are focused on advanced cervical cancer, as well as in trials combining Libtayo with either conventional or novel therapeutic approaches for other solid tumours and blood cancers.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death worldwide, with 2.2 million new cases diagnosed each year. Over 80% of all lung cancers are NSCLC, with 75% of these cases diagnosed in advanced stages.