New agency Stirred launches with ‘healthy hybrid philosophy’

Stirred – a new health agency - has launched this week with a ‘healthy hybrid philosophy’ which aims to blend perspectives, experiences and skills.

The agency is helmed by Jo Spadaccino and Stuart Hehir (pictured above), who bring with them over 40 years of combined experience in the marketing and communications sector.

Previously, Spadaccino and Hehir were part of the shareholding team that helped grow healthcare comms agency Pegasus – now Mind + Matter.

While Spadaccino founded the agency’s pharmaceuticals and life sciences team, Hehir founded the creative and then the digital services teams.

“As the world repairs and responds to the needs of today, health has now truly become everyone’s business. Jo and I have always felt a huge weight of responsibility working in health comms and believe that our profession can make a significant difference to health outcomes,” said Hehir.

“There has never been a more opportune moment for fresh thinking and switching things up a bit, and what better way to do that than creating something purpose-built from the ground up,” he added.

Stirred will offer communications, marketing and creative consultancy to businesses and organisations operating in the health space.

The agency has launched with three undisclosed clients in the pharmaceutical and scientific research areas.

“Everyone is using the word hybrid in relation to virtual/office-based working at the moment, but for us the benefits of a hybrid concept goes way further,” said Spadaccino.

“Whether it’s bringing fresh perspectives from other verticals to challenge the health sector’s tendency to group think, blending strategic communications theory with the reality of integrated programme execution, or placing as much importance on bringing people together as the initial spark of an idea, there can be no one-size approach, but it still takes skill and experience to navigate it all. That’s where we come in,” she added.