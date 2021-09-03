New data advances AstraZeneca’s “revolution in oncology”

AstraZeneca (AZ) is to present a slew of new data for its portfolio of cancer medicines at two key meetings in the coming weeks.

In lung cancer, the company will present data for Imfinzi and Tagrisso in “novel combinations to extend them to more patients” as well as showing “the real-world impact of these medicines in clinical practice”, said AZ’s oncology business unit head, Dave Fredrickson.

At the 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC), AZ will present results from the POSEIDON phase 3 trial showing that Imfinzi (durvalumab) in combination with tremelimumab and chemotherapy showed a clinically meaningful survival benefit in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

More Imfinzi data will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, showing three-year overall survival data in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC), the longest reported to date for a phase 3 trial, said the company. Novel combinations of Imfinzi – with oleclumab, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, and monalizumab, an anti-NKG2A monoclonal antibody – in unresectable, stage 3 NSCLC will also be presented.

For Tagrisso (osimertinib), AZ will showcase research into resistant disease, including interim results from the ORCHARD phase 2 trial in combination with savolitinib, an oral, potent and highly selective MET tyrosine kinase inhibitor, in patients with advanced EGFR-mutated (EGFRm) NSCLC with MET alterations whose disease progressed on first-line Tagrisso.

It will also present “compelling” real-world evidence for Tagrisso; progression-free survival results from the PACIFIC-R observational study in unresectable, stage 3 NSCLC treated with Imfinzi after chemoradiation therapy, and an interim analysis from a global prospective study on the efficacy of first-line Tagrisso in real-world populations with EGFRm NSCLC.

Also under the spotlight at the oncology meetings is Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan), AZ’s antibody-drug conjugate (ADC). At ESMO, the company will present results from the DESTINY-Breast03 phase 3 trial demonstrating the “potentially transformative impact” of Enhertu for patients with HER2-positive, unresectable and/or metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab and taxane.

The ESMO audience will also hear data on DESTINY-Breast01 – a phase 2 trial in HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer – and DESTINY-Gastric02 – a phase 2 trial in HER2-positive metastatic gastric cancer.

AZ will also present data on Lynparza (olaparib), including data fromthe OReO/ENGOT Ov-38 phase 3b trial testing maintenance retreatment in patients with platinum-sensitive, relapsed epithelial ovarian cancer and OReO, the first phase 3 trial to evaluate retreatment with a PARP inhibitor in resistant disease.