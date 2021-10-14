New data shows Roche's Enspryng significantly reduces neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder relapses

Roche has announced new longer-term efficacy and safety data for Enspryng (satralizumab).

The new data demonstrates Enspryng’s longer-term efficacy in preventing relapses in people with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), a rare debilitating disease that affects the central nervous system.

The data shows Enspryng has a favourable benefit to risk profile and is effective in reducing relapses over four years of treatment in people with NMOSD.

More than 70% of people treated with ENSPRYNG Enspryng remained relapse-free after 192 weeks (3.7 years).

Efficacy and safety results will be presented at the 37th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS).



“The positive longer-term efficacy and safety results for Enspryng are important for physicians as they consider Enspryng as a treatment option for their patients,” said Professor Ingo Kleiter, Ruhr University Bochum and Marianne-Strauß-Klinik, Germany.

“Just one NMOSD relapse can lead to lifelong disability. An early accurate diagnosis followed by an effective treatment is vital to conserving the quality of life of people with this chronic disease,” he added.

Levi Garraway, Roche’s Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development said: “We are pleased that the longer-term data further reinforces the previously observed efficacy and safety of Enspryng, which was specifically designed for this lifelong, chronic disease by targeting the IL-6 pathway to reduce the frequency of relapses.”

“Enspryng is the only treatment for NMOSD that can be administered subcutaneously at home and has now been approved in over 50 countries. The totality of data, combined with the experience of people treated and their physicians, underscores the importance of this treatment option,” he added.



Enspryng is the first and only NMOSD treatment administered subcutaneously every four weeks, allowing for home-dosing and increasing flexibility. The treatment is approved in 58 countries, including the United States, Canada, Japan, South Korea and the European Union.