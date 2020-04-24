New data strengthen data for Lynparza in prostate cancer

AstraZeneca and Merck & Co’s PARP inhibitor Lynparza has boosted survival in a late-stage trial involving men with prostate cancer, bolstering the data for the drug as it goes through regulatory review for the new indication.

The new results from the PROfound study show that Lynparza (olaparib) improved overall survival (OS) compared to hormonal therapies in men with advanced castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) with BRCA1/2 or ATM mutations.

Last year, AZ and Merck reported that Lynparza was able to extend the time to radiographic disease progression or death in these patients, setting up regulatory filings for the drug as a second-line therapy for CRPC in patients with homologous recombination repair gene mutations (which include BRCA1/2 and ATM) earlier this year.

If approved, prostate cancer would become the fourth indication for the PARP inhibitor after ovarian, breast and most recently pancreatic cancer , unlocking a major new market for a drug that is already a blockbuster, with AZ reporting sales of $1.2bn last year.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, the second most prevalent overall after breast cancer, and its incidence is on the rise due to the ageing global population. An estimated 1.3 million new cases were diagnosed worldwide in 2018.

For CRPC patients, whose cancer continues to grow despite standard anti-androgen therapies, a green light for Lynparza would provide an alternative to chemotherapy or radiotherapy as second-line options.

The new generation of cancer immunotherapies like PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors have also disappointed when given as monotherapies for CRPC, although there has been some encouraging data with combination regimens including Merck’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) with Lynparza.

Lynparza was filed for CRPC with the FDA in January, shortly after Clovis Oncology’s rival PARP inhibitor Rubraca (rucaparib).

Both drugs have been granted an accelerated six-month review by the US regulator, but AZ’s drug is going after a slightly wider patient population, as Rubraca is filed for BRCA-1/2-positive tumours only.

“Overall survival in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer has remained extremely challenging to achieve,” said José Baselga, AZ’s head of oncology R&D,.

“We are thrilled by these results for Lynparza and we are working with regulatory authorities to bring this medicine to patients as soon as possible,” he added.

Meanwhile AZ and MSD have aspiration to extend the use of Lynparza into first-line treatment of metastatic CRPC, and are conducting a phase 3 trial of the drug in combination with Johnson & Johnson’s Zytiga (abiraterone acetate) in this patient group, with results due next year.