New restrictions announced as UK’s COVID-19 alert level is increased

New restrictions have been introduced in England after the UK’s chief medical officers recommended that the COVID-19 alert level across the UK should be raised from three to four.

The chief medical officers for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland reviewed the current status of coronavirus cases in the UK and increased the alert level yesterday, acknowledging that there is now a high or rising level of transmission.

In a joint statement released by the chief medical officers, they said that cases in the UK are now "rising rapidly and probably exponentially in significant parts of all four nations".

Following the increased alert level, new restrictions have already been announced and further rules are expected to be unveiled later today by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

This morning, cabinet minister Michael Gove told BBC Breakfast that people in England are now advised to work from home if possible, and to only go into the workplace if it is necessary and COVID-19 secure.

This is a significant U-turn from previous advice announced in July by Johnson that recommended people to go back to work if possible, with the government launching a campaign last month to encourage workers to go back to the office.

“We are stressing that if it is safe to work in your workplace, if you are in a COVID-secure workplace, then you should be there if your job requires it. But, if you can work from home you should,” Gove told BBC Radio 4 earlier today.

The revised advice to work from home comes as new guidance was announced that pubs, bars and restaurants will now be required to close their doors at 22:00 from Thursday.

On Monday, the government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance warned that the UK could report 50,000 new COVID-19 cases per day by mid-October if new restrictions were not implemented soon.

"Fifty thousand cases per day [by mid-October] would be expected to lead to 200-plus deaths per day a month later, so by the middle of November. The challenge, therefore, is to make sure the doubling time does not stay at seven days,” said Vallance.

"That requires speed, it requires action and it requires enough [of both] in order to be able to bring that down,” he added.