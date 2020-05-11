NIAID launches COVID-19 trial of remdesivir plus olumiant

The US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has launched a trial evaluating Gilead’s remdesivir in combination with Eli Lilly and Incyte’s anti-inflammatory drug olumiant in COVID-19.

The trial, ACCT 2, will study the combination treatment in adult patients hospitalised with COVID-19 in the US, and enrolment began on 8 May.

Remdesivir, Gilead’s antiviral treatment, has already been approved in the US for emergency use against COVID-19 based on preliminary data from another NIAID-led trial. The study, which investigated the drug among 1063 hospitalised patients with advanced COVID-19, showed that remdesivir reduced recovery times by 31% compared to placebo.

The mortality rate also improved with remdesivir treatment – the rate associated with Gilead’s drug was 8% compared with 11.6% on the placebo arm, although NIAID director Anthony Fauci added at the time that the mortality benefit had not yet reached statistical significance.

Eli Lilly and Incyte’s JAK inhibitor olumiant (baricitinib) is also being tested as a monotherapy, to see if it can inhibit the ‘cytokine storm’ associated with COVID-19, which has been observed in a number of critically ill patients.

It is typically used as an anti-inflammatory for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis , along with other auto-immune conditions.

The hypothesis behind combining the two drugs is based on the hope that by adding an anti-inflammatory to an antiviral with promising preliminary data, mortality outcomes can be further improved.

The ACTT 2 trial will enrol over 1000 patients with laboratory-confirmed SARS-CoV-2, the virus known to cause COVID-19. Patients will also need to have evidence of lung involvement, including the need of supplemental oxygen, abnormal chest X-rays or illness requiring mechanical ventilation.

The study will evaluate if the recovery time is cut for patients given the combination treatment compared to remdesivir alone, with recovery defined as a patient no longer needing supplemental oxygen or ongoing medical in a hospital setting.

The secondary outcome will compare patient outcomes at day 15 using an eight-point scale ranging from fully recovered to death.

“We now have solid data showing that remdesivir diminishes to a modest degree the time to recovery for people hospitalised with COVID-19,” said Fauci.

“ACTT 2 will examine if adding an anti-inflammatory agent to the remdesivir regimen can provide additional benefit for patients, including improving mortality outcomes.”