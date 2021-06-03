Nordic Capital acquires ADVANZ PHARMA for $846m

Cidron Aida Bidco, a subsidiary of private equity investor Nordic Capital, has completed its acquisition of speciality pharma company ADVANZ PHARMA.

UK-based ADVANZ PHARMA has a strategic focus on complex medicines in Europe, with expertise in anti-infectives and endocrinology therapy areas.

The company, headquartered in London, has ‘strong relationships’ with hospital decision-makers and has a network of commercial partners across the globe.

The acquisition values the entire issued and to-be-issued limited voting share capital of the company at approximately $846m, with ADVANZ PHARMA shareholders to receive $17.26 per share under the terms of the deal – excluding Bybrook, the former shareholder of the company who chose an alternative offer and whose shares were exchanged for Topco B Shares.

"This deal is fantastic news for ADVANZ PHARMA and our goal of becoming the go-to partner for complex medicines in Europe,” said Graeme Duncan, chief executive officer of ADVANZ PHARMA.

“Nordic Capital will be pivotal in helping the business through both its deep sector expertise and access to capital that will enable considerable investment in our organic and inorganic pipeline. This partnership will be essential in allowing us to further broaden choice for both prescribers and patients throughout the world and ensure access to the essential medicines we supply,” he added.

"ADVANZ PHARMA's vision and regional focus fully aligns with Nordic Capital's expertise and deep knowledge of European market sectors. We are delighted to be able to support ADVANZ PHARMA at this exciting juncture in their journey,” said Raj Shah, partner and head of healthcare, Nordic Capital Advisors

“Nordic Capital will help fuel the company's strategic growth and allow it to invest in future pipeline and M&A activities so that even more patients can access critical medicines now and in the future,” he added.