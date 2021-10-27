Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

Novartis sales top £13bn in Q3 as the company reviews its generic business Sandoz

The company has started a strategic review of Sandoz as sales drop 20% in ‘challenging’ US market

Novartis

Swiss-based Novartis has announced 'solid Q3 growth' of 5% compared to the same period last year, with innovative medicines up by 7%.

The increase was driven by the strong performance of its heart failure combination Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan) which was up by 44%, psoriasis antibody Cosentyx (secukinumab) up by 22%, myelofibrosis drug Jakavi (ruxolitinib) up by 26%, spinal muscular atrophy gene therapy Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) up by 28%, and cancer medicine Kisqali (ribociclib), which grew by 27% in sales revenue.

Net sales topped $13bn for Q3; top earners were Entresto with $924m – which saw 'continued strong growth' and increased patient share – and Cosentyx,  with $1bn in sales driven by 'sustained underlying demand' in the US and Europe as well as strong volume growth in China. Overall, Novartis operations in China grew strongly, with sales reaching $839m, which were also up by 18%.

However, generics division Sandoz reported a 2% fall in sales driven by a 20% drop in the US. Novartis has announced that it has started a strategic review of Sandoz that will 'explore all options', including separating the two businesses.

“Rejuvenation of our portfolio continues, from our key brands which include Kesimpta, Leqvio, Zolgensma and the oncology portfolio,” said Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan. “We are also commencing a strategic review of Sandoz to maximise shareholder value. We remain confident in the strength of our pipeline and launch brands to fuel the growth of our company in the mid to longer term.”

Key innovation milestones in Q3 include Kisqali demonstrating statistically significant survival benefit for 1L HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer, Cosentyx meeting its primary endpoint in phase 2 giant cell arteritis study and remibrutinib meeting its primary endpoint in phase 2b for patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Novartis has also announced regulatory news for Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), with the US Food and Drug Administration granting the cancer therapy priority review for patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The European Medicines Agency has also accepted the company’s filing.

The regulatory submissions are based on data from the pivotal ELARA trial, which show that treatment with Kymriah resulted in 'robust response rates and remarkable safety profile' in adult patients.

Article by
Hugh Gosling

27th October 2021

From: Healthcare

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

COVID-19 Updates and Daily News

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
Lucid Group Communications Limited

WE’RE ON A MISSION To transform lives through communication that changes behaviour and improves health outcomes....

Latest intelligence

Top 10 benefits of virtual advisory boards
Why virtual advisory boards should be part of every brand's toolbox in the post-COVID new normal....
The Patient Will See You Now – The Evolution of the Doctor-Patient Relationship
The doctor-patient relationship is an ever changing one that changes as society changes. Technology then helps to drive this change along with a wide number of other factors....
Mind the Gap – Challenging Immunisation Apathy and Misinformation
world, the biggest challenges remain apathy and misinformation. Since a measles vaccine was introduced in the UK in 1968, Public Health England estimates that 20 million measles cases and 4,500...

Quick links