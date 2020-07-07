OPEN Health scoops up Medical Affairs Agency Award at Communiqué 2020

OPEN Health Medical Communications proved once again that the agency’s medical affairs expertise is outstanding, after winning the Publicis Health Award for Medical Affairs Agency of the Year at the Communiqué Awards 2020.

The category was open to any agency focused on delivering scientific programmes with medical affairs personnel within pharmaceutical companies, med tech and biotech aimed at the healthcare professional, payer or patients.

This year, the competition was particularly intense, with three other agencies making it to the finalist stage – including 90TEN Medical, Lucid Group and McCann Health Medical Communications.

However, it was OPEN Health that came out on top, following a particularly strong year in 2019, marked not only by significant growth by also extensive internal change, which was highlighted and rewarded by the Communiqué judges.

“OPEN is clearly ambitious and focused on evolving its medical affairs expertise. The judges found that the agency has a cohesive team with a strong culture and ethos that is driving positive growth and producing excellent work,” commented the Communiqué judges.

“Despite some big business challenges and changes, OPEN demonstrated that it puts people first and is focused on training. This not only means that the agency’s talent base remains strong but also helps to ensure it stays ahead in medical affairs,” the judges added.

“I am delighted and very proud of the outstanding OPEN Health Medical Communications team for winning ‘Medical Affairs Agency of the Year’ at the Communiqué Awards. The guidance for the submission was ‘emphasis should be placed on the agency’s achievements within the period covered by this year’s awards’. This was relatively straight forward as OPEN Health Medical Communications has consistently delivered around 30% year-on-year growth for the past five years," said Rob Barker, CEO, OPEN Health Medical Communications and Patient & Brand Communications.

"However, our submission focused on what made that growth possible and that is the wonderful people within the business, and this award is in recognition of their outstanding efforts. OPEN Health Medical Communications continues its growth despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and we will continue to develop and support our staff as we grow both geographically as well as financially,” he added.

For the first time, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Communiqué Awards went virtual, with healthcare communication professionals tuning in to the live stream ceremony. There were an impressive 1,400 live views and 37,000 minutes watched in total, as well as 500 tweets sent with the official #Cxhealth hashtag.