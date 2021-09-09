Ovid wins Communiqué Small Consultancy of the Year award at Communiqué 2021

Ovid took home the Communiqué Small Consultancy of the Year award at the 2021 Communiqué Awards held on 1 September at the Grosvenor House hotel in London.

Also in the running for this coveted award were akt health communications, Lexington Health, Mearns & Pike and WE Communications.

Jenny Ousbey, Founder and MD of OVID Health said: “We were absolutely thrilled to win this prestigious category as an integrated public affairs, PR and patient advocacy agency.

“Our mission is patient-centred and we did not shy away from this in 2020-21, which makes this achievement even sweeter.

“I was particularly pleased to see the judges recognise the team as an impressive bunch of passionate consultants – this will fuel our plans and really motivate us as we go into next year!”

This year, the annual Communiqué Awards were once again held in person at the Grosvenor House hotel in London, with COVID-19 safety measures ensuring the well-being of all guests.

Commenting on the success of the night, Debbie Tuesley, Communiqué Awards Director said: “It was great to return for the first in-person Communiqué Awards since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. The level of work submitted this year was exceptionally high, reflecting the outstanding dedication of all those working across medical affairs and healthcare communications. Well done again to all the winners, highly commended and finalists for continuing to shine during an unprecedented period!”

See the full list of winners here.