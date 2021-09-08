Oxford PharmaGenesis wins Communiqué Medical Affairs Agency of the Year award at Communiqué 2021

Oxford PharmaGenesis took home the Communiqué Medical Affairs Agency of the Year award at the 2021 Communiqué Awards held on 1 September at the Grosvenor House hotel in London.

Also in the running were Ashfield MedComms, Healthcare Consultancy Group, Lucid Group and Synergy Vision, with Nucleus Global being awarded highly commended in this category.

Richard White, Chief Operating Officer, Oxford PharmaGenesis said: “The Communiqué Awards are rightly a highlight of the healthcare communications industry calendar, and the boost that a win gives to an agency and all its people is tremendous. Oxford PharmaGenesis celebrated our most successful year ever in 2020, despite the unique challenges of a global pandemic, and entering the awards in 2021 felt a natural way to thank everyone for their commitment and dedication.



“As a company with a broad Medical Affairs focus, we’ve been delighted to see the Communiqué Awards evolve in recent years to include a wider range of more medical-oriented categories. This very much reflects the growth in prominence of Medical Affairs in the pharma industry, and the new category of Medical Affairs Agency of the Year seemed like an exciting opportunity to showcase the work Oxford PharmaGenesis has been doing in this area.



“Being shortlisted alongside an array of outstanding global agencies in itself was well-earned recognition for the work of our talented colleagues across Oxford PharmaGenesis and I’m incredibly proud of all of them. They’ve gone above and beyond the expectations of our clients, this year more than ever. And winning the Communiqué Medical Affairs Agency of the Year is simply wonderful – and a testament to our company’s integrity, innovation and fantastic teamwork.”



This year, the annual Communiqué Awards were once again held in person at the Grosvenor House hotel in London, with COVID-19 safety measures ensuring the well-being of all guests.

