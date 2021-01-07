Pfizer introduces new logo in a ‘shift from commerce to science’

Pharma giant Pfizer has unveiled its first major rebranding in 70 years, with a new logo that ‘signal[s] a shift from commerce to science’ according to the company.

The new logo (pictured left) features a double helix, constructed of two ‘interlocking forms’ and updated font, replacing Pfizer’s old oval, blue and white logo (pictured right).

“Our new identity reflects the dignity of Pfizer’s history and captures the innovative spirit and science focus alive in the company today,” said Sally Susman, executive vice president, chief corporate affairs officer at Pfizer.

Alongside the new logo is an ad campaign featuring in-depth explanations of the new redesign and ethos behind the change.

"After 171 years, we arrive at a new era. A time of extraordinary focus on science and dedication to patients. Pfizer is no longer in the business of just treating diseases – we're curing and preventing them,” said Albert Bourla, chairman and chief executive officer of Pfizer.

The most significant marker of this ‘new era’ for Pfizer is undoubtedly its BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The UK approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in December 2020, with over 600,000 people having received the first dose of the vaccine as of 24 December 2020.

Pfizer originally announced its collaboration with Germany-based BioNTech in March 2020, near the very beginning of the pandemic.

The mRNA-based vaccine has since demonstrated impressive efficacy in large-scale, phase 3 clinical trials.

In a final analysis of the phase 3 study of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, initially named BNT162b2, the jab was found to have an efficacy rate of 95% in participants without prior SARS-CoV-2 infection.

This efficacy rate was consistent across age, gender, race and ethnicity, with the observed efficacy rate in adults over 65 years of age coming in at over 94%.

Pfizer/BioNTech has also received conditional marketing authorisation for the vaccine in the European Union, under the brand name Comirnaty.

It has also been authorised in the US for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to prevent COVID-19 in individuals aged 16 years and older.