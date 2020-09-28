Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

Phase 1/2a results for J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine show early promise

Vaccine produced neutralising antibodies in 98% of participants

Results from a phase 1/2a study of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) potential COVID-19 vaccine candidate have come back positive, as the company’s launches a large-scale phase 3 trial across three continents.

According to interim results published on the pre-print server medRxiv on Friday, a single dose of J&J’s JNJ-78436735/Ad26.COV2.S vaccine produced a strong immune response against the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19.

The pre-print results have not been certified by peer review, but given the speed at which drugmakers like J&J are developing their COVID-19 vaccines, there is less time to follow traditional protocol with regards to publishing trial data.

Researchers from J&J’s pharmaceutical division Janssen said, from data available at the interim analysis, 98% of participants had neutralising antibodies 29 days after vaccination. The levels of neutralising antibodies in the vaccine treatment group were in the same range as people who have recovered from COVID-19 infections.

In addition, 99% of participants had developed detectable antibodies, while the candidate also elicited strong antibody responses, strong T-cell responses and a Th1 response. The Th1 response is believed to protect against the risk of vaccine-associated enhanced respiratory disease.

High levels of neutralising antibodies are an important indicator of efficacy in early clinical trials, as they defend cells from pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2.

Although the results are promising and have led to a 60,000-participant phase 3 trial, only a small number of immune response results for people over the age of 65 were available at the time of the interim analysis.

In addition, J&J reported that similar immunogenicity was observed across both dose levels, although it added that it has selected the lower dose for further clinical evaluation.

The 1,000-person phase 1/2a trial was supported by the US government’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), which has collectively committed $1bn to the vaccine project.

In July, J&J’s shot induced a robust immune response in early animal studies, demonstrated by high levels of neutralising antibodies. None of the six animals that received a single immunisation with J&J’s vaccine showed any detectable virus in their lower respiratory tract after exposure to SARS-CoV-2, and only one showed very low levels of the virus in a nasal swab at two time points.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

28th September 2020

From: Research

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

Communiqué Awards 2020

COVID-19 Updates and Daily News

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
Cuttsy + Cuttsy

How do you understand what patients really need, without actually living their lives? How do you walk in someone else’s...

Latest intelligence

Switzerland
Switzerland: a life sciences hub
Switzerland has a rich diversity of pharma and biotech companies that sustain activity and help maintain its reputation as a highly innovative country...
Responding to dynamic shifts in value communications
OPEN Health’s Beth Lesher and Annemarie Clegg examine what the convergence of medical communications and market access means for pharmaceutical companies....
Doing what we can and having fun doing it: our fundraising month
Charities are facing a number of challenges just to stay afloat amidst the current COVID-19 pandemic. Fundraisers are being cancelled and public donations are not as abundant as they have...

Quick links

Infographics

Multimedia