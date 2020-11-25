PMEA 2020: continuing to recognise excellence in improving patient outcomes

The 20th annual PMEAs continued to recognise the achievements in pharmaceutical marketing excellence, taking place virtually for the first time this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions.

The annual PMEAs continued to bring in a high number of entries, with a wide range of companies entering across the different categories.

Those watching the awards ceremony live could see their social media posts on the live social media wall by using the #PMEA20 hashtag.

The awards ceremony this year was hosted by television presenter and personality Dr Zoe Williams (pictured above).

“In a truly unprecedented year it was remarkable to see the positive response that the live stream awards garnered. Despite the many obstacles posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been proud to ensure that the very best work within the healthcare environment can continue to be recognised through the PMEA programme,” said Debbie Tuesley, events director at PMGroup.

A brand-new category was also introduced for 2020, Agility Award in Pharma Market Excellence.

Taking home this award was Accord’s Agility Ensures Medicines Supply During COVID-19 initiative with support from Alexa Forbes Consulting Ltd.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca won the award for PMEA Company of the Year – an impressive, first-time achievement for the company!

AstraZeneca also took home the following awards: Excellence in Innovation, Excellence in Collaboration and Partnerships and Excellence in Capability Development (supported by Uptake Strategies and EY).

For the PMEA Support Agency of the Year Award, Makara Health came out on top this year – they also brought home awards in the Excellence in Patient Education and Support and Excellence in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs categories.

The full list of winners is below:

1. Excellence in Patient Education and Support

Sponsored by: Health Unlimited

Winner: KnowHAE – Improving Understanding in Hereditary Angioedema by Takeda UK

with support from Makara Health

2. Excellence in Healthcare Professional Education and Support Programmes

Sponsored by: Makara Health

Winner: Diabetes Knowledge in Practice by Liberum IME with support from multiple supporters, including Novo Nordisk A/S and MSD

Winner: AstraZeneca Emerging Markets Health Innovation Hubs: Reimagining Patient Experiences and Improving Health Outcomes Through Unique Collaborations by AstraZeneca

4. Award for Patient-Centricity

Sponsored by: Alexa Forbes Consulting Ltd

Winner: Stories That Never Stand Still: A Book Made for People with ADHD by People with ADHD by Takeda with support from Edelman

5. Excellence in Engagement through Multiple Channels (Digital and Traditional)

Sponsored by: earthware

Winner: Challenging the Traditional: Shaping the Future of Cardiology by Edwards Lifesciences with support from VCCP Health

6. Excellence in New Product Introductions

Sponsored by: Uptake Strategies

Winner: A Licensed Systemic Therapy for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous-Cell Carcinoma by Sanofi Genzyme with support from Lucid Group

7. Excellence in Managing Established Products

Sponsored by: Pegasus

Winner: Driving Recognition and Brand Success in Adult ADHD by Takeda UK

with support from Learner Adams Bones Ltd

8. Excellence in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs

Sponsored by: PharmaMedic

Winner: Transforming Care in Hereditary Angioedema by Takeda UK with support from Makara Health

9. Excellence in Building Corporate Reputation and Trust

Sponsored by: Page & Page

Winner: I Am Number 17 – A Rare Disease Awareness Campaign by Takeda UK with support from Hill+Knowlton Strategies

10. Excellence in Innovation

Sponsored by: Purple Agency

Winner: AstraZeneca Emerging Markets Health Innovation Hubs: Reimagining Patient Experiences and Improving Health Outcomes through Breakthrough Innovations by AstraZeneca

11. Excellence in Capability Development

Sponsored by: Havas Life Medicom

Winner: Challenging the Future AstraZeneca Marketing Capabilities by AstraZeneca

with support from Uptake Strategies & EY

12. Agility Award in Pharma Market Excellence

Sponsored by: infill healthcare communication

Winner: Accord’s Agility Ensures Medicines Supply During COVID-19 by Accord Healthcare Ltd with support from Alexa Forbes Consulting Ltd

13. PMEA Support Agency of the Year

Sponsored by: Lucid Group

Winner: Makara Health

14. PMEA Company of the Year

Sponsored by: 67 Health

Winner: AstraZeneca