PMEA 2021 has officially launched – with a new online entry system

PMEA 2021 has officially launched, opening for entry today with a completely new online system to give entrants complete control of their entries.

The PMEA programme rewards responsible customer-centric business practices that ensure treatments and advice provide patients with meaningful outcomes – the programme has been recognising the amazing work produced by the healthcare industry for over 20 years.

In 2021, we have put a new entry system in place https://pmea.awardsplatform.com/, enabling entrants to have complete control of their entries.

As with every year, all the categories have been reviewed to ensure they continue to reflect the dynamic healthcare environment and the industry’s development of new and intelligent ways to improve patient care and outcomes.

This year, a particularly special category has been introduced – Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis.

This new category recognises initiatives which have been implemented to support healthcare provision either directly related to the treatment and management of COVID-19, or supporting services which have been adversely affected as a result of the pandemic.

Commenting on this year’s awards, the 2021 Chair of Judges, Paul Stuart-Kregor said: “PMEA represents a series of very special awards for marketers and their agencies to showcase the quality and effectiveness of their work, judged by a cross section of experienced industry professionals with extensive experience in their sectors.”

“We appreciate that 2020 and 2021 have been challenging years for everyone, nowhere more so than the pharma industry given the major focus on COVID-19. We have seen the industry really step up to do their bit to help keep the country healthy. In recognition of that we have introduced a special category: Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis. Judging from past recipients of the awards, these are awards that are well worth winning,” he added.

Last year, PMEA 2020 successfully adapted to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, taking place virtually for the first time due to social distancing restrictions.

While the event took place virtually in 2020, the turnout was still impressive, with over 1,000 views of the livestream and over 150 social media posts on the social wall.

For a look back on last year’s winners, download the special 2020 PMEA brochure detailing all of the results at http://www.pmlive.com/pmea2020/pmearesults.pdf.

The PMEA team are very much hoping that for 2021 we will be able to hold a live event again and are planning this on 24 November.