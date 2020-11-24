Please login to the form below

PMEA Awards 2020

Watch the event live from 4pm today – join us at www.pmlive.com/pmea2020

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing requirements, the PMEA Awards event will be streamed live at pmlive.com/pmea2020.

After receiving a high number of excellent entries showcasing outstanding work across the industry, followed by a successful virtual judging day and Company of the Year interviews in October, now is the time to find out who won!

The Awards online event kicks off at 4pm today, with the live stream starting at 4:30pm. Watch at virtually via pmlive.com/pmea2020.

The PMEA Awards programme recognises responsible customer-centric business practices that offer treatments and advice that provide patients with meaningful outcomes.

This year's judging panel was comprised of a range of experts with extensive knowledge and experience, and the judging took place virtually via Zoom. The judges ensured that PMGroup’s usual robust, thorough and fair process was followed.

PMGroup is excited to reveal the winners later today and we’re looking forward to our first PMEA Awards online event!

Article by
Lucy Parsons

25th November 2020

From: Marketing

