PMGroup Worldwide Ltd and The Datateam Media Group welcome Samedan Ltd

PMGroup Worldwide Ltd and The Datateam Media Group are pleased and excited to announce the acquisition of pharmaceutical publishers Samedan Ltd.

The deal brings together three publishing powerhouses in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector – with Samedan joining PMGroup and PharmaTimes Media Ltd as part of The Datateam Media Group’s healthcare division.

The acquisition will see PMGroup take over a number of market-leading titles for industry professionals including Pharmafocus, Pharmafile, European Pharmaceutical Contractor (EPC), European Biopharmaceutical Review (EBR), International Clinical Trials (ICT), Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Packing Sourcer (PMPS), Innovations in Pharmaceutical Technology (IPT), and all associated websites, including the influential pharmafile.com.

London-based Samedan Ltd has been producing a wide range of magazines for the global pharmaceutical arena since 1996, covering a wide range of hot topics including R&D, clinical trials, cutting-edge technology, manufacture, packaging, logistics, regulations and industry insight.

With a wealth of respected titles ranging from research and clinical trials, manufacturing, packaging, marketing, communications and sales through to healthcare journals and best practice schemes, the new group spans the full cycle of the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry.

The expanded portfolio delivers a huge UK and global reach with millions of users, readers, followers and attendees.

As well as established titles like PME, PharmaTimes and PharmaFocus and digital products like PMLiVE, pharmafile.com and pharmatimes.com, the union will allow all brands to expand their live, virtual and hybrid events and award schemes.

Gulia Selby, Managing Director of Samedan Ltd said: “We are excited to build on Samedan Ltd’s more than 20 years of expertise in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, and continue to grow with the support of PMGroup and Datateam.”

Managing Director of The Datateam Media Group, Parvez Kayani, stated he was absolutely delighted with the acquisition, and is very pleased to emerge from the recent pandemic with a strengthened team and a much expanded portfolio in the healthcare sector.

The Samedan portfolio will continue to be produced by the current team and the overall business will now be headed up by Karl Equi, Executive Director, PMGroup and Tara Lovegrove, Business Director, PMGroup.

Karl Equi commented: “We are really excited to welcome the Samedan team on board and look forward to building on the fantastic brands, titles and events we now have – as well as continuing to develop new projects across the expanded group."

Tara Lovegrove added: “We are happy to be able to offer our clients an expanded portfolio of products and services and an audience for every message and brand.”

For more information about the expanded portfolio, contact sales director Tara Lovegrove – tlovegrove@pmlive.com.

PMGroup Worldwide Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Datateam Media Group.