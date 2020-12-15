PMLiVE launches T40 – 2020 edition!

PMLiVE has announced the launch of the second T40 – a list of the top 40 creative agencies working on advertising, branding, creative and design projects in the UK healthcare sector.*

Following the success of last year’s list , PMLiVE has launched the second-ever T40, which aims to identify the creative agencies that have had the most impact in the UK healthcare sector in 2019.

The competition was very strong this year, with ten new agencies added to the list and a number of agencies moving up or down as a result of the new entries, as well as year-on-year changes to the submitted data.

T40 allows decision-makers across the healthcare sector to quickly see which agencies were making an impact in the UK healthcare space during 2019.

Agencies were drawn from a shortlist based on their standings in selected healthcare awards schemes, and from a number of sources including PMLiVE’s PMHub, in-house databases and other sources in the public domain.*

Of those creative agencies that took part, only the top 40 made it onto this year’s list, reflecting the overwhelmingly positive impact they had in the UK healthcare sector in 2019.

The data is displayed in a series of tables that show some of the most impactful agencies working in the UK healthcare sector and how they compare in a number of different areas.

Just because an agency is not included in the T40, this doesn’t mean that that agency has not made a significant contribution to the creative healthcare sector in 2019. The list is not a definitive guide and PMLiVE encourages companies to always do their own research when looking for a creative partner.

The agencies that ranked at the top of the list may not be the right fit for all clients, and the smaller agencies may be better suited if a client is looking for a particular skillset.

PMLiVE recommends looking at all of the T40 agency profiles and combining this with your own research when comparing creative agencies.

In addition to the overall listing, there are top ten lists for:

Smaller agencies (less than 25 total staff)

Independent agencies

Young agencies (less than ten years old)

UK-focused agencies (approx 90-100% of their agency billings are from advertising, creative, design and branding projects in the UK healthcare sector)

How does it work?

The T40 is calculated from a number of sources, including information submitted by the agencies and data found in the public domain.

The data is displayed in a series of tables and online viewers have the option to sort the data to see results based on the individual metrics.

These include awards, agency age, the number of staff, the number of staff dedicated to healthcare accounts, social media presence, total agency billings and UK creative healthcare billings.

Some metrics carry additional weight based on the percentage of an agency’s business that takes place in advertising, branding, creative and design projects within the UK healthcare sector.

While the larger, more established agencies appear towards the top of the list, the individual agency profile pages showcase what the different agencies have to offer – after all, great things can come in small packages, and not every agency believes awards and expansion are the best measures of success!

Where can I find the T40?

This year’s T40 is available to view online now at www.pmlive.com/t40

Full details of the methodology, metrics and criteria used to put this year’s T40 list together can be found online at www.pmlive.com/t40/about_t40

If there’s something you would like to see in future editions of the T40 or if you would like your agency to be included in next year’s list, please contact the team at t40@pmlive.com

Congratulations to the top 10 overall:

Havas Lynx Group OPEN Health Communications McCann Health DDB Remedy London Syneos Health Communications VCCP Health The Creative Engagement Group Four Health RAPP Limited Cherry

Please see separate links for:

Top 10 smaller agencies

Top 10 independent agencies

Top 10 young agencies

Top 10 UK focused agencies

*PMLiVE does not recommend or approve any of the agencies on the T40 list and does not guarantee the validity of any of the data shown. The T40 is not a comprehensive list of all agencies working in this sector.

Agencies not shown may be outside the top 40, may have declined to participate or provide any data or PMLiVE may not have been aware of them.