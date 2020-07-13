Porter Novelli wins first Best Use of Data Visualisation Award at Communiqué 2020

The Porter Novelli team celebrates its win at the virtual awards ceremony

The inaugural ‘Best Use of Data Visualisation’ category was won by Porter Novelli for its work with Pfizer at the virtual Communiqué 2020 awards.

The winning initiative, ‘From Data to Policy Action: How Pfizer’s CTRL Cancer Partnership is Facilitating Policy Change to Improve Cancer Care in Central and Eastern Europe’, was created for Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Group/Oncology.

The CTRL Cancer Initiative was created for Pfizer Oncology as a platform to engage Central Eastern Europe (CEE) countries in a dialogue to improve their standards of cancer care. The initiative compiled rich data describing cancer care activities, policies and practices across 16 countries.

Their challenge was how to get the most value from this data and how to present compelling facts to healthcare decision-makers and patient organisations, encouraging them to create National Cancer Control Plans (NCCPs).

“Intelligence on cancer control is critical to inform multistakeholder action. Together with Pfizer Oncology, we have been harnessing the power of data visualisation to create new learning environments that are enabling colleagues and stakeholders to progressively change the policy framework in CEE,” said Thomas Gelin, SVP, Health Policy Lead, Europe at Porter Novelli.

We are all very proud to see our work being recognised by industry peers this year at the Communiqué Awards and we will continue pushing this important agenda forward to help improve cancer patient outcomes in the region,” he added.

The solution was to establish a series of CTRL Cancer Country Dashboards that distilled information into an easy-to-understand, visual format. These tools allow for decision-makers, advocates and cancer specialists to easily navigate large sets of published data, as well as identify gaps for policy action and comparison with other other CEE countries.

The Communiqué judges commented: "The Pfizer’s CTRL Cancer Partnership emerged as a clear winner in this category. The programme had clear objectives and messages, and was co-created and validated by extensive engagement with clinical policy experts, advocates and patients.”

“This programme had clear evidence of a real public health impact on national cancer care policy. The data visualisation itself looked deceptively simple, but the judging panel agreed this was a testament to how well it was done because the dashboards conveyed a vast amount of complex data in a way that enabled the need for action to be identified very clearly,” they added.

The ‘Best Use of Data Visualisation’ award was newly created for Communiqué 2020, and recognised the use of data virtualisation in healthcare communications to explain complex data and/or analyses in a way that effectively conveys meaning and insight to key audiences.

In another first for 2020, the annual Communiqué Awards were live streamed virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This resulted in 1,400 live views and 37,000 minutes watched in total. The live screening also took social media by storm – 500 tweets were sent and of those, 370 went on the Communiqué social media wall.