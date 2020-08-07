Porterhouse Medical Group joins imc group

Global healthcare communications and insights research agency Porterhouse Medical Group is joining imc group with the support of Waterland Private Equity.

Porterhouse offers strategic medical communications as well as publication planning and insights research. The agency will be a key addition to imc’s growing network of international offices and team, which already serve some of the largest drug companies in the world.

Imc is a healthcare communications and consulting agency headquartered in London, with expertise across a broad range of therapy areas. Combining the Porterhouse and imc teams will strengthen their capabilities on both sides of the Atlantic.

“We’re excited to be building the future of strategic healthcare communications as we join forces with imc group, together extending our reach and service provision across North America and Europe,” said Jon Hallows, co-founder and joint MD at Porterhouse Medical Group.

“We’re confident that Porterhouse and imc together will continue to deliver innovative solutions for our clients during their most challenging period yet,” he added.

“We’re delighted to be welcoming Porterhouse to the imc family. Combined, we will have over 165 employees across four countries, offering seamless solutions for all our clients,” said Shairose Ebrahim, imc group co-founder, president and chief executive officer.

“Together we can build on the fantastic capabilities that imc and Porterhouse collectively have, I couldn’t be more thrilled,” she added.