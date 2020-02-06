Prime Global launches new market access consultancy

Sue O'Leary, vice president, Prime Access and Graeme Peterson, founder, group chairman and CEO of Prime Global

Medical communications agency Prime Global has launched a new market access consultancy named Prime Access Consultancy.

The new consultancy will build on Prime Global’s existing capabilities, with the aim to deliver solutions for the payer industry.

“The science that is developing rapidly in areas such as oncology and rare diseases, presents new challenges in communicating value – we have experience first-hand in the daily decisions that payers have to make, as well as experience within the pharmaceutical industry as part of drug development teams. Everyone has difficult decisions to make. Clarity of evidence is key,” said Sue O’Leary, vice president, Prime Access.

The Prime Access team will use their experience of working both within payer decision bodies and the pharmaceutical industry to support the current services offered by the Prime Global medical communications agencies.

They will also aim to create new relationships with clients who value consultants with first-hand knowledge of the market access industry.

“Our new consultancy, Prime Access, has developed organically from the growth of our clients’ needs,” said Graeme Peterson, founder, group chairman and CEO of Prime Global.

"We are extremely excited to be involved in the continuation of creating brilliant scientific communications that Prime Global is renowned for,” he added.