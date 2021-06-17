Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

PureTech adds potential IBD therapeutic to pipeline after buying out Alivio Therapeutics

Alivio is developing therapeutic candidates for a number of inflammatory disorders

PureTech Health has acquired all remaining shares of its founded entity Alivio Therapeutics, five years after launching the company, adding a number of anti-inflammatory therapeutic candidates to its pipeline as a result.

Alivio is developing therapeutic candidates for a number of inflammatory disorders, including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Now that PureTech has acquired the remaining 22% of outstanding shares  in Alivio, it will fully integrate these candidates into its wholly owned development pipeline.

Alivio’s technology platform can combine a biologic agent and a small molecule drug into a single oral dosage form, potentially offering an enhanced treatment for certain inflammatory diseases by maximising efficacy and minimising toxicity.

Among these candidates is LYT-500, an orally-administered therapeutic candidate currently in development for the treatment of IBD.

LYT-500 is comprised of two active agents, designed to selectively act on the inflamed tissues while reducing their impact on normal tissues. The candidate contains a combination of IL-22 and an anti-inflammatory drug, in a bid to address the two key underlying causes of IBD pathogenesis and progression.

In addition to LYT-500, PureTech will also add LYT-503/IMB-150 to its pipeline, a potential non-opioid treatment for interstitial cystitis or bladder syndrome which is currently being developed in collaboration with Ibrium Therapeutics.

“PureTech founded Alivio alongside leading scientists Jeffrey Karp, professor of medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Robert Langer, David H. Koch Institute Professor at MIT to pioneer a novel strategy to more effectively treat inflammatory disorders through highly targeted immunomodulation at the site of disease,” said Daphne Zohar, founder and chief executive officer of PureTech.

"This promising approach fits well within our wholly owned pipeline and we will be able to leverage our strength in immunology and related technologies as we progress therapeutic candidates to potentially treat inflammatory diseases,” she added.

Elsewhere in its pipeline, PureTech has therapeutic candidates in various stages of development for the treatment of a range of conditions and diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, respiratory complications and related sequelae of Long COVID, breast cancer-related upper limb secondary lymphedema and metastatic solid tumours.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

17th June 2021

From: Research, Sales

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

COVID-19 Updates and Daily News

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
OPEN Health

OPEN Health brings together deep scientific knowledge, global understanding, and broad specialist expertise to support our clients in improving health...

Latest intelligence

patient diversity buckland
Patient diversity in clinical trials needs to be centre stage
By Danny Buckland...
Why empathy in digital patient recruitment is vital
This is where empathy mapping can be incredibly effective....
Top 10 ways that Medical Affairs teams can leverage the Impetus InSite Platform®
Some of the most popular and innovative ways of using our cutting-edge asynchronous and synchronous virtual tools for Medical Affairs teams....

Quick links